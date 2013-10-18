Fuel discount for Achnasheen area after pumps closed in the village

Image caption The closed filling station at Achnasheen

A filling station in a community proposed for a discount on fuel prices closed more than five years ago.

Achnasheen in Wester Ross is among 10 rural communities in mainland Scotland and England earmarked for a possible 5p a litre reduction in fuel duty.

BBC Scotland news website readers have flagged up Achnasheen's lack of working petrol and diesel pumps.

But Chief Secretary to the Treasury Danny Alexander has said the locations listed were postcode areas.

Two of the nearest filling stations to Achnasheen are at Kinlochewe and Laide.

Mr Alexander told BBC Scotland that filling stations in the area around Achnasheen had sought the discount.

He said: "What is being referred to is the wider postcode area.

"There are filling stations within the postcode area otherwise it wouldn't be on the list."

The Highland MP also said that it was possible that other remote areas could be added to the list later, if they met the scheme's criteria.

Highland Council's transport spokesman, SNP councillor Graham Phillips, has said parts of Sutherland should have been included.

At the moment the scheme applies to Scottish islands and the Isles of Scilly.

The UK has applied to the European Commission (EC) for the reduction to be extended to 10 mainland locations.

They are Acharacle, Achnasheen, Appin, Carrbridge, Dalwhinnie, Gairloch and Strathpeffer.

Kirkby-in-Furness in Cumbria, Hawes in North Yorkshire and Lynton in Devon are also included.