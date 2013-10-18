Gaelic Mod to be held in Inverness and Lochaber

The Royal National Mod will be held in Inverness next year and at venues in Lochaber in 2017, it has been announced.

This year's celebration of Gaelic music, dance, drama, arts and literature is taking place in Paisley.

The Royal National Mod is organised by An Comunn Gaidhealach.

Highland Council has welcomed the decision to hold the 2014 and 2017 events in its area. The Mod was last held in Inverness 17 years ago.