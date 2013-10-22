Plans for Barra healthcare 'hub' proceeding

From the section

Image caption NHS Western Isles is planning a replacement for St Brendan's on Barra

Plans for a new healthcare "hub" on Barra have taken a significant step forward, NHS Western Isles has said.

The health board is looking at two options to replace St Brendan's in Castlebay.

A five-bed hospital and a local authority care home share the site at the moment.

The Scottish government has given the green light for the preparation of an outline business case for the replacement facility.

Two options are being considered for the new hub, and include plans for an accident and emergency unit and GP surgery.

Maternity, mental health and palliative care provision have also been suggested for the site.

The estimated cost is about £7m.