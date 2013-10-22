Lost walkers found after night in Lochaber hills

Two hillwalkers have been found after having to spend a night in the hills when they became lost in bad weather.

The man and woman raised the alarm at about 18:06 on Monday and searches were made of the Beinn a'Chaorainn and Beinn Teallach area of Lochaber.

But a search and rescue helicopter from RAF Lossiemouth and Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team had to call off the search because of poor visibility.

The effort was resumed on Tuesday and the pair were found at 13:30.

Police said the walkers were traced safe and well.