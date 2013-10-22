Councillors object to Caithness Limekiln wind farm

From the section

Councillors have unanimously agreed to lodge an objection to plans for a 24-turbine wind farm near Reay in Caithness.

The move, by members of Highland Council's north planning applications committee, will trigger a public local inquiry into the proposal.

The Scottish government had consulted the local authority on Infinergy's Limekiln wind farm project.

A separate five-turbine scheme near Watten was approved by the committee.