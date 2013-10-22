Councillors object to Caithness Limekiln wind farm
- 22 October 2013
- From the section Highlands & Islands
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Councillors have unanimously agreed to lodge an objection to plans for a 24-turbine wind farm near Reay in Caithness.
The move, by members of Highland Council's north planning applications committee, will trigger a public local inquiry into the proposal.
The Scottish government had consulted the local authority on Infinergy's Limekiln wind farm project.
A separate five-turbine scheme near Watten was approved by the committee.