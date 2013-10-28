A 36-year-old man has died after his car went down an embankment in the Highlands.

Police were called to the crash scene on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road a mile south of Spean Bridge.

They discovered the driver in the car which had come off the northbound carriageway and gone into an area of trees.

Police urged anyone who saw a silver vehicle leave the road between 17:30 and 20:00 to contact them.

The road was closed for seven hours.