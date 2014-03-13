Image copyright Maxmichelmann/thinkstock Image caption Before the review Post Office mortgages were only made available to people on Skye

The Post Office has widened its mortgage service to other Scottish isles and remote areas after previously limiting it to people on Skye.

Highlands and Islands MSP Jean Urquhart raised concerns earlier this month after she was alerted to the situation by a homeowner on Shetland.

The Post Office said it had reviewed its policy.

The service has now been made available to people in Bute, Lewis and Harris and mainland Orkney and Shetland.

Arran, Mull and Islay will also be offered the mortgages.

The Post Office said it had encountered difficulties with valuations for island properties. The mortgages are widely available on the UK mainland.

John Willcock, head of Post Office mortgages, said the company was committed to making its products and services easily available to customers.

He said: "We have listened to comments regarding the availability of our range of mortgages to customers in the Scottish islands."

Independent MSP Jean Urquhart said: "We desperately need alternatives to the big banks, and Post Office financial services could play a big role in that.

"It's great news that many islanders will now have that greater choice."