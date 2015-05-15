Care home operator HC-One has put two of its sites in Scotland up for sale following a financial restructuring of the company.

The properties are Blar Buidhe in Stornoway on Lewis and The Birches in Crieff in Perthshire.

Blar Buidhe had to stop taking new admissions amid concerns about the care being offered, but the temporary restriction was lifted last month.

Residents of the two homes have been told of the sales.

HC-One said it had taken the "difficult" decision to sell after "careful and considered planning".

It added: "This is part of a broader process which involves 24 homes nationally.

"For each home, we will work hard to find a local provider who is well placed to continue to operate the home and who shares our commitment to providing high quality and kind care."

A spokesperson added: "The selected homes are either geographically remote, smaller, older, or where we have found particular challenges in recruiting nurses."

The temporary suspension on admissions was placed on Blar Buidhe in March after concerns were raised about the dietary programme for residents.

HC-One previously said the decision to suspend admissions was voluntary.