Roads to close for World Orienteering Championships

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Thousands of people are expected to attend the orienteering events

Advance warning has been given of roads to be closed for two major sports events taking place in the Highlands and Moray.

The World Orienteering Championships and orienteering's Scottish Six Days event will run at the same time from 31 July to 8 August.

It will involve using roads in and around Forres, Nairn, Achagour and at Darnaway Forest.

Other elements of the events will be staged in Glen Affric.

The competitions will bring 450 athletes from 50 nations and more than 5,000 others, including club competitors and spectators.

Organisers said that from 17:00 and 20: 30 on 31 July, a 10mph speed limit will be in place on Forres' Grant Drive, Pilmuir Road, Pilmuir Road West and Grantown Road.

In Nairn on 1 August roads in and around Fishertown will be closed from 17:00 to 21:30.

The car park by The Links near Cumming Street will also be closed.

Economic boost

In Forres on 2 August roads in and around the town centre, including the High Street, will be closed from 16:00 to 20:00.

Car parks in the town centre will also be closed or have restricted access.

The minor road south of the entrance to Achagour Fisheries to the Ardclach junction will be closed from 08:30 to 18:30 on 2 August.

The minor road running through Darnaway Forest north of Logiebuchany will be closed from 09:30 to 18:15 on 5 August and until 17:30 on 6 August.

British Orienteering beat a bid from Sweden to host the 2015 World Orienteering Championships.

It could generate an economic boost of more than £2m, according to a report by Highland Council officers published in 2011.

The last championships in Scotland were held around Inverness in 1999.