Ben Nevis recreated for Oculus Rift and Google Cardboard

Britain's tallest mountain has been recreated in a virtual reality game that is played using 3D headgear.

Map-maker Ordnance Survey (OS) worked on the game that challenges players to find a hidden marker on Ben Nevis.

The game has been made for use with Oculus Rift and Google Cardboard 3D devices.

OS said players would also be able to explore the virtual mountain, which was created using data the mapping agency has on the real Ben Nevis.

Image copyright Ordnance Survey Image caption The game is played using 3D headgear

The organisation's OS Labs worked with 3D technology companies to create the new virtual world.

John Abbott, of OS Labs, said: "OS has no plans at present to create further virtual worlds, but what we have demonstrated is that it can be done, and in terms of future uses it is the perfect medium for visualisation.

"It can be used for planning, as a test environment for running scenarios.

"Put real-world data into the virtual world and you gain a level of experience and understanding of an environment that can only be bettered by actually being there."