Owner of last ferry of its kind in Glenelg cafe bid

Image copyright Skye ferry Image caption The MV Glenachulish makes crossings of the Kylerhea Straits

The operators of the world's last sea-going, manually-operated, turntable ferry have sought permission to build a cafe to serve its customers.

The 45-year-old MV Glenachulish operates on the oldest crossing to Skye from the mainland.

Its owner, Isle Of Skye Ferry Community Interest Company, has sought planning permission in principle for the cafe and toilets at Glenelg.

Highland Council officers have asked councillors to grant permission.

The local authority's north planning applications committee will consider the cafe proposal on 27 October.

Between April and October, the Glenachulish makes a short crossing of the Kylerhea Straits between Kylerhea and Glenelg.

The ferry carries 12,000 passengers every year.

Image copyright Isle of Skye Ferry Community Interest Company Image caption The ferry operates on the oldest crossing to Skye from the mainland

A car ferry has crossed the straits since 1934.

The service has been run by the Isle of Skye Ferry Community Interest Company since 2007.

The community-owned company was set up after long-time ferryman Roddy MacLeod retired.