Pictures book: New guide to films shot in Scotland

Image copyright Sony/AP Image caption Daniel Craig in 2012 Bond film Skyfall

A new free guide has been published giving details of more than 100 movies shot in Scotland.

VisitScotland's Set in Scotland: A Film Fan's Odyssey includes Braveheart, Highlander, Trainspotting, The Wicker Man and Under the Skin.

It also lists films that used Scottish locations to portray exotic places, such as the Isle of Harris standing in for Jupiter in 2001: A Space Odyssey.

A section of the 72-page guide has been dedicated to the James Bond franchise.

As well as the movies' connection to Scotland through Sir Sean Connery's first 007, scenes have been shot at Eilean Donan Castle in the Highlands and Loch Craignish, near Crinan in Argyll.

Image copyright Handout Image caption Scarlett Johansson in Under the Skin

To publicise the guide, VisitScotland has recreated famous scenes with children standing in for the actors, including Daniel Craig's posing in Glen Etive for 2012 Bond film Skyfall.

Scenes from Gregory's Girl and Local Hero, which was shot in Pennan in Aberdeenshire, have also been mocked up.

'Not exhaustive'

Interesting facts in the guide include Robert Shaw, who played Quint in Jaws, spending part of his childhood in Orkney.

A photograph of him among the other children at Stromness Primary School in 1935 can be seen in the Orkney Library and Archives in Kirkwall, says the guide.

Image copyright James Glossop Image caption VisitScotland's Skyfall movie scene recreation starring four-year-old Mikey Bell from Kirkcaldy

Image copyright Simon Walton Image caption Charlie Mullen, seven, and Cameron Walton, six, from Cluny School, near Sauchen, in a Local Hero pose at Pennan

Image copyright Ian Watson Image caption Sofia Burnham, 11, and Alex Ferroni, 13, of Marr College, Troon, revisit a scene from Gregory's Girl

Some of the films included have strong connections to parts of Scotland, such as The Wicker Man and its links to Dumfries and Galloway, and St Andrews and the classic feature Chariots of Fire.

Under the Skin, which starred Scarlett Johansson was filmed in Glasgow, Glen Coe and Auchmithie in Angus.

Specialist research and consultation for the guide was provided by David Martin-Jones, professor of film studies at the University of Glasgow.

He said: "Scotland has a tremendous heritage as a film location.

"It has provided unforgettable settings for some of the most iconic moments in film history."

Image caption Jaws legend Robert Shaw spent part of his childhood in Orkney

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said Scotland's towns, cities and countryside have played "show-stealing parts" in the movies.

She said: "VisitScotland's new film locations guide details more than 100 films shot in Scotland over the last decades and provides an opportunity for us to showcase not only Scotland's internationally renowned heritage but also the wealth of natural beauty that our country has to offer."

Mike Cantlay, chairman of VisitScotland, added: "The list of films and locations featured in Set in Scotland is not exhaustive, but the guide serves as a fantastic way to introduce visitors to our country's many scene-stealing roles on the silver screen.

"It is a handy and fun way for people to enjoy a set-jetting holiday in Scotland, to follow in the footsteps of the stars and to find out why this country has inspired generations of film-makers."