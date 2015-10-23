Robin Garton: Glencoe team plan fresh search

From the section

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Robin Garton has not been seen since 25 September

Members of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team plan to make a fresh search this weekend for a hillwalker who was last seen a month ago.

Robin Garton, 69, from Devizes, Wiltshire, has not been seen since 25 September.

He disappeared while on a hillwalking trip in the north west Highlands.

Extensive searches have been made of Glen Coe since then involving helicopters, mountain rescue teams and search dogs.

Police divers have made searches of the River Coe.

Mr Garton, a former art dealer and the founder of a climate change charity, is described as 6ft 2in tall, of slim to medium build, with fair, thinning hair. He occasionally wears glasses.