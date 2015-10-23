Syrian refugees expected to arrive in Highlands in 2016

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Local authorities are preparing to offer housing to people fleeing the conflict in Syria

The first of up to 30 families of Syrian refugees are expected to arrive in the Highlands early next year, Highland Council has said.

Highland is among local authorities preparing to offer housing to people fleeing the conflict in Syria.

In a report to councillors, Highland Council officers said it had been agreed that the region should accommodate 25 to 30 families.

The refugees are not expected to arrive until early 2016, the report added.

Council officers said the local authority would need to meet the needs of potentially vulnerable people among the refugees.

The council has been working with housing associations and private sector landlords to determine the availability of accommodation.

Preparations have also started towards helping the refugees to access health and education services, as well as English language classes.