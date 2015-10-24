Book showcases landscape and wildlife of Glen Convinth

From the section

Image copyright Nick Sidle Image caption Glen Convinth is an area west of Inverness

The landscape and wildlife of a glen near Inverness have been recorded in a new book.

Glen Convinth, which is also the name of the book, is an area west of the Highland capital.

The images are by photographer Nick Sidle, whose other assignments have included diving in a shark cage off Australia to photograph a Great White.

Four women - a retired post office worker, a library technician and two artists - designed the book.

Image copyright Nick Sidle Image caption Local women led the design of the new book

Cathy MacRitchie, Sandra MacRae, Frances Baxter and Denise Davies all live in or around Inverness.

The project was supervised by Sitakumari, director of Heartstone, a charity which seeks to address racism and xenophobia.

The book includes scientific information, legends, quotations, poetry and contributions from other members of the local community.

Image copyright Nick Sidle Image caption Badgers are among the glen's wildlife

Image copyright Nick Sidle Image caption Butterflies are also among Convinth's fauna and flora

Image copyright Nick Sidle Image caption A wildfire in Glen Convinth