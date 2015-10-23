Most 'best quality wildcats' in Angus Glens

From the section

The Angus Glens has the "most quality wildcats" of six areas designated as Scottish wildcat sanctuaries, the project's co-ordinators have said.

The five other Scottish Wildcat Action priority areas are Strathbogie in Aberdeenshire and Strathavon in Moray.

Also, Morvern, Strathpeffer and Northern Strathspey' in the Highlands.

Few pure-bred Scottish wildcats survive because of crossbreeding with feral cats and also loss of habitat and disease.

Images of wildcats captured on camera traps are used to identify wildcats from feral cats.

Scottish Wildcat Action is a partnership project involving more than 20 organisations including Scottish Natural Heritage and the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland.

It is funded by Heritage Lottery Fund and Scottish government.