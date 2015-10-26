RET ferry fare scheme rolled out in Hebrides and Clyde

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption RET links ferry fares to the cost of travelling an equivalent distance on land

A scheme offering lower cost ferry fares has been rolled out to all remaining ferry routes in the Clyde and Hebrides network.

Road equivalent tariff (RET) was first introduced on Western Isles, Coll and Tiree services in 2008.

It was expanded to Islay, Colonsay and Gigha in 2012 and was introduced for Arran last autumn.

The roll-out, announced last year by the then Transport Minister Keith Brown, involves 14 ferry routes.

They include services to Barra, Mull, Eigg, Skye, Raasay, Cumbrae, Muck and Rum and the move coincides with the implementation of the winter timetable.

RET, which links ferry fares to the cost of travelling an equivalent distance on land, covers fares for passengers, cars, small commercial vehicles and coaches.

The Scottish government said the price of a single passenger fare on these routes will fall by an average of 44%, while car fares will be cut by an average of 55%.

The government added the extension of the scheme was a key commitment made in the Ferries Plan, which was published in December 2012.

The routes to be added from Monday, 26 October are: