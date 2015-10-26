Medical centre in Fort Augustus damaged by fire

Image copyright SFRS Image caption Firefighters spent three hours dealing with the incident

An NHS medical centre in Fort Augustus has been badly damaged after a fire ripped through the two-storey building.

The alarm was raised at about 11:45 on Sunday by members of the public.

Fire crews from Inverness, Fort Augustus, Foyers and Drumnadrochit tackled the blaze. Firefighters remained on the scene for three hours.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) and Police Scotland have started a joint investigation into the cause of the blaze.

It was not believed to be suspicious.

NHS Highland has cancelled all scheduled appointments at the centre and has started looking at alternative arrangements for patients.

Ricky Dibble, of SFRS, said: "We managed to salvage some computer equipment, medical equipment and some items of sentimental value.

"I would like to pass on our thanks to the local church group who opened the church hall to provide our crews with welfare facilities."

A spokesman for NHS Highland said: "Phone diverts are currently in place and members of the public are advised that, should you need to speak to anyone from the practice, please dial the usual number and your call will be answered by the appropriate team.

"Out of hours arrangements are operating as normal.

"Options for alternative arrangements are still being explored and we will update you once there is more information available."