Thieves on motorbike snatch man's rucksack in Skye

A man had a rucksack stolen off his back by two people riding a motorbike in Skye.

Police Scotland said the incident happened at about 14:00 on 23 October in the car park of the Co-operative supermarket in Portree.

The 58-year-old man lost a small cream-coloured rucksack which contained personal items.

The bike was described as a dirty, white off-road motocross-type machine. Both riders were wearing helmets.

The helmets were black and white and had clear visors. The two people were also wearing brown leather jackets, dark trousers and trainers.