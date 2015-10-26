MSPs due to give rights for rabbits petition a hearing

Image copyright Thinkstock

Campaigners expect to have their petition calling for greater legal protection for pet rabbits to get a second hearing by MSPs on Tuesday.

Rabbits Require Rights Scotland's 2,044-name petition was first discussed in Holyrood earlier this year.

It calls for rabbits to be given the same protection as cats and dogs as well as regulations on breeding and the minimum size of housing.

The campaigners describe rabbits as the "UK's most neglected pet".

In August, it emerged that hundreds of pet rabbits have been abandoned in Scotland.

The Scottish SPCA said it rescued 728 rabbits in 2014 and had taken 550 into care so far this year.