G4S prisoner transfer van in accident on A82

A G4S security van taking a prisoner from a police station in Inverness to Fort William Sheriff Court has been involved in an accident on the A82.

The incident happened at about 08:25 near South Laggan. No other vehicle was involved.

Police said the female driver, who was one of two G4S personnel in the van, was hurt.

G4S said the prisoner was checked by an ambulance crew before being placed in another vehicle and taken to court.