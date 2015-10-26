Stornoway Coastguard centre joins UK network

Image copyright MCA Image caption Stornoway personnel will be able to share their workload with other sites under the new set up

Stornoway Coastguard Operations Centre in Lewis has become part of the new coastguard national network.

The centre's technology has been upgraded and new systems of operating have been introduced.

Personnel in Stornoway will also be able to share their workload with other stations, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said.

Angus Maclver, maritime operations controller at Stornoway, said the public would not notice any difference.

He said: "If you call 999 and ask for the coastguard, or issue a mayday broadcast, we will still be here to help you.

"The new national coastguard network will be able to oversee and assist with operations around the whole of the UK.

"Here at Stornoway we're now part of this network, so we can call upon help from our fellow coastguards elsewhere in the country, and also in turn help them out if needed."

He added: "It's important to remember though that the rescue teams in your community are unaffected. There will still be the same number of lifeboats, coastguard rescue teams, helicopters and other rescue resources."

The national network is scheduled to be fully operational by the end of this year. Aberdeen joined the network in July.