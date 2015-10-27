Highland Council preparing for cuts to cleaning service

Image copyright Thinkstock

Highland Council expects to begin restructuring its cleaning service from next year to save £580,000.

It said the 12% reduction in the service's budget would mean cutting 30 full-time posts and ending cleaning supervisor roles in some areas.

The union Unison said the cuts would affect low-paid female workers.

The local authority said the saving was first agreed last December and unions had been kept "fully apprised" of the proposals to achieve it.

A reduction in weekly hours of cleaning work across the council's sites and an end to night-time cleaning arrangements have also been proposed as part of the restructuring.

Highland Council said the night-time work was no longer required due to changes to daytime cleaning arrangements.

It said the changes to the clean service should be in place in the next financial year, 2016/17.