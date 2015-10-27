Plan to train up animation workforce for Highlands

Image copyright BBC/King Rollo Image caption King Rollo Films makes children's TV series such as Mama Mirabelle

Free training workshops have been offered to artists as part of an effort to create a new workforce of animators in the Highlands and Islands.

King Rollo Films, the makers of children's TV programmes Spot, Maisy, Mama Mirabelle, Humf and Poppy Cat, wants to develop a new series on Skye.

It has teamed up with Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and XpoNorth to offer the workshops.

The training will be held on Skye in December and January.

Gaelic language college Sabhal Mòr Ostaig UHI will host the workshops.

The organisers of creative industries festival XpoNorth said the training would "equip talented artists and train up a new workforce for the Highlands and Islands".

In March, King Rollo Films announced its plans to write, animate and produce a new television series on Skye.

HIE has been helping the Bafta award-winning company to find writers and artists to work on it.