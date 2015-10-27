Proposal for new vet laboratory in Inverness

Image copyright PA

A closure-threatened veterinary laboratory in Inverness looks set to be replaced by a new facility in the city.

Rural Affairs Secretary Richard Lochhead has set out the proposal in a letter to Orkney MSP Liam McArthur.

The lab is responsible for animal disease surveillance and carrying out post-mortems on livestock for a large area of northern Scotland.

Staff there also investigate the deaths of marine mammals such as whales, dolphins and porpoises.

Closing the lab was suggested in consultation on the future of animal disease surveillance in Scotland.

Scotland's Rural College (SRUC), which oversees the services, said previously that it was looking at alternatives to closure following protects from farmers and vets.

In the letter, Mr Lochhead said SRUC was exploring the proposal to retain the lab until a new facility in Inverness became available.