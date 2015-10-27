New Western Isles renewable energy fund pays out

From the section

A fund set up using contributions from renewable energy developments in the Western Isles has made its first payments.

The Western Isles Development Trust has handed out a total of £28,000 to three local organisations.

The money will be used to help a work training project in Uists to install solar energy panels.

Islands Community Care Forum has received funding towards an advice service for carers.

A planned islands energy supply company has also secured some of the money.

The development trust involves Western Isles Council, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.