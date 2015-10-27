New Western Isles renewable energy fund pays out
A fund set up using contributions from renewable energy developments in the Western Isles has made its first payments.
The Western Isles Development Trust has handed out a total of £28,000 to three local organisations.
The money will be used to help a work training project in Uists to install solar energy panels.
Islands Community Care Forum has received funding towards an advice service for carers.
A planned islands energy supply company has also secured some of the money.
The development trust involves Western Isles Council, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.