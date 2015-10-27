New book puts focus on Moray Firth's bottlenose dolphins

From the section

Image copyright Charlie Phillips Image caption The firth provides habitat for the world's most northerly resident population of bottlenose dolphins

A veteran wildlife conservation officer has sought to offer new insights into the lives of the Moray Firth's population of bottlenose dolphins.

North Kessock-based Charlie Phillips has spent years observing and photographing the mammals along the firth's Highland and Moray coastlines.

Almost 100 of his images feature in his new book, On A Rising Tide.

A wildlife photographer, Mr Phillips is also a field officer with Whale and Dolphin Conservation.

An estimated 102 individual dolphins breed and feed in the firth, according to a recent survey of the animals.

The Moray Firth and North Sea provide habitat for the world's most northerly resident population of bottlenose dolphins.

The species is protected by European Union rules.