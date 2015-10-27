Skye ferry firm given permission in principle for cafe

From the section

Image copyright Isle of Skye Ferry Community Interest Company Image caption The ferry operates on the oldest crossing to Skye from the mainland

The operators of the world's last sea-going, manually-operated, turntable ferry have been given permission in principle to build a cafe.

The 45-year-old MV Glenachulish operates on the oldest crossing to Skye from the mainland.

Its owner, Isle Of Skye Ferry Community Interest Company, sought planning permission in principle for the cafe and toilets at Glenelg.

Highland councillors gave their consent at a meeting in Inverness.