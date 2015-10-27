Natural Retreats consults on CairnGorm Mountain revamp
The operator of the CairnGorm Mountain snowsports centre, near Aviemore, has unveiled its planned revamp of the site that could cost up to £15m to complete.
Natural Retreats wants to make improvements to the restaurant, offer conference space and increase its facilities for making snow.
The company has started a consultation on its plans.
The ski centre in the Cairngorms National Park is owned by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).
Natural Retreats has released a series of architects' impressions of the new look.
A new day lodge with food outlets, shops and a creche and an "adventure zone" have been planned.
Highland Council has been informed of the proposals.
Natural Retreats owns holiday accommodation at a number of locations in the UK and elsewhere.
It has a 25-year lease for the running of CairnGorm Mountain.
Last year, the company said it would invest more than £6m in the resort over five years.