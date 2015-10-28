GP surgery set up in manse after health centre fire

From the section

Image copyright SFRS Image caption Several fire crews were called out to tackle Sunday's blaze

A temporary doctors' surgery has been set up in a Church of Scotland manse in Fort Augustus after a fire badly damaged the village health centre.

The fire broke out in the NHS Highland property on Sunday morning.

Fire crews from Inverness, Fort Augustus, Foyers and Drumnadrochit tackled the blaze. Firefighters remained on the scene for three hours.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said the cause of the fire was not believed to be suspicious.