Petition on pet rabbits' welfare remains open

Image copyright Thinkstock

MSPs have agreed that further consideration should be given to a petition calling for greater legal protection for pet rabbits.

Rabbits Require Rights Scotland's 2,044-name petition was given a second hearing in Holyrood on Tuesday.

The campaign group said it was "good news" that its petition remained open.

It calls for rabbits to be given the same protection as cats and dogs as well as regulations on breeding and the minimum size of housing.