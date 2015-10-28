No fatalities on A9 in July, August and September

Image caption The average speed cameras were switched on in October last year

For the first time in eight years there were no fatal accidents in the months of July, August or September on the A9 between Inverness and Dunblane.

The A9 Safety Group, which has released the statistic, has credited average speed cameras with helping to make the stretch of road safer.

The network of cameras went live in October last year.

But critics of the scheme said longer-term statistics showed a rise in fatal accidents between Inverness and Perth.

There have been six fatal crashes - an increase of one on the baseline average of 5.5 fatal accidents - between the two cities between October last year and June this year.

Mike Burns, who has campaigned against the cameras, said this figure showed that the system was not the answer to the A9's problems.

A9 Safety Group, whose partners include Police Scotland, Highland Council and Road Safety Scotland, has hailed the cut in fatalities over the three busy summer months.

Stewart Leggett, the group chairman, said: "These most recent figures continue to demonstrate that driver behaviour on the A9 between Dunblane and Inverness has significantly improved.

"Road safety trends remain encouraging and this summer has seen the first time since 2007 where there were no fatal accidents in July, August or September on the A9."

He added: "This improvement is taking place despite rising traffic volumes and the busy summer period which saw a number of major events take place, in addition to the seasonal flow of visitors making use of this nationally-important route to support the economy of the Highlands and Islands."