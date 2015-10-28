Four climbers forced to spend night on Ben Nevis

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Rescuers said the party had to endure a "very wet" night on the peak

Four climbers have spent a night on Ben Nevis after getting into difficulty descending the peak.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team found the party high in Observatory Gully and walked them down to a spot from where they could be airlifted from the hill.

A coastguard helicopter made the airlift.

Fort William-based Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team said the climbers were well equipped but had to endure a "very wet" night on the mountain.

None of the group were thought to have been hurt during their ordeal.