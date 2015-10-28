Conference to hear of effort to fight California wildfire

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Conference delegates will hear details of the effort to battle a destructive wildfire in northern California

The man who led the effort to fight one of the largest wildfires in California's history will attend a UK conference on wildfires.

Battalion commander Greg Bertelli will join other delegates from overseas at the event in Cambuslang hosted by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

In Scotland, wildfires pose a problem during dry and windy conditions in spring and summer.

In 2011, six people were airlifted to safety because of a fire in Torridon.

The wildfire was one of 29 burning at the time in the north west Highlands.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The fire in California started in mid September

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The wildfire destroyed properties and caused the deaths of four people

Scotland's fire service is hosting next month's conference on behalf of the Scottish Wildfire Forum, the England and Wales Wildfire Forum and the Chief Fire Officers' Association Wildfire Group.

Experts from Spain, Holland, Germany and Sweden will be among the 150 delegates.

Bertelli was in charge of the battle to bring under control the wildfire in northern California that started on 12 September and killed four people and destroyed more than 1,200 homes.

During the conference, he will recall the effort to tackle the fire.