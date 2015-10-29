Orienteering events 'boosted Scotland's economy'

Image copyright Thinkstock

Two major orienteering events which were held at the same time in the Highlands and Moray generated £9.4m for the Scottish economy, it has been said.

World Orienteering Championships and orienteering's Scottish Six Days event were held in the summer.

VisitScotland said consultants had calculated the economic boost from the events which brought 8,117 people to north and north east Scotland.

Guest houses, restaurants and shops were among businesses that benefited.

Stages of the two competitions were held near Inverness, Nairn and Forres.