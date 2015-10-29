Highland Council seeks help to house Syrian refugees

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Up to 30 Syrian families are to be offered homes in the Highlands

Highland Council has appealed for help from the public to house Syrian refugees.

The local authority expects to accommodate between 25 and 30 families as part of the UK Refugee Resettlement Programme.

The first of these families are due to arrive in the region early next year.

Highland Council has made an appeal to private landlords and people who own vacant properties to come forward with offers of housing.

Council leader Margaret Davidson said: "We are keen to hear from people who have property available and could assist us in housing refugees when they arrive in the Highlands.

"Ideally we are interested in property that is available for longer-term rentals.

"We will have to match up available housing with other essential services, so we might not be able to use every property offered, but we would be pleased to hear from you."