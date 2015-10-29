One dead and one injured after lorry accident in Nairn

An elderly woman has died and another elderly woman has been seriously injured in a crash in Nairn town centre.

The collision involved the two pedestrians and a lorry on the A96.

The crash happened around 15:30 on the town's Academy Street, which forms part of the main A96 road.

The incident happened near the pedestrian crossing and the road was closed for several hours, with local diversions in place.

The injured woman is being treated in Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, while the driver of the lorry was unhurt.

Police, along with fire appliances from Nairn and Inverness and ambulance crews, were sent to the scene.