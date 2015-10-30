Margaret Ritchie of Inverurie named as Nairn fatality

Image caption The accident happened at about 15:30 on Thursday

The 80-year-old woman killed by a lorry in an accident on the A96 in Nairn on Thursday was Margaret Ritchie, from Inverurie, police have said.

A second pedestrian, an 82-year-old woman, was seriously injured in the incident.

Police said she was in a stable condition in Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The crash happened at about 15:30 on the town's Academy Street, which forms part of the trunk road.

Police have appealed for witnesses.