Abandoned Tesco store plan hits Fort William sports project

Highland Council plans to give a sports project less funding than previously hoped because it will no longer get a developer contribution from Tesco.

The supermarket giant abandoned a plan to build a new store on a site at Caol near Fort William earlier this year.

Highland Council has since bought the site for less than Tesco paid for it.

But Tesco's decision means the council will no longer get £400,000 and this has had a knock-on effect on funding an indoor sports centre in Fort William.

Lochaber Sports Association now expects to be given £200,000 towards the cost of the planned centre.

'Outstanding job'

Local councillor Bill Clark said this was less than what the local authority had previously said it was prepared to give.

He said: "This is a terrible disappointment for Lochaber, for the sportsmen and women of Lochaber and Lochaber Sports Association who have done an outstanding job."

Earlier this month, Highland Council said it had bought the former Tesco site at Blar Mhor and had made the land available for the building of a replacement to Fort William's ageing Belford Hospital.

A science academy could also be built on part of the eight acre (3ha) site.

The local authority is working with NHS Highland, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, West Highland College UHI and the Scottish government on the hospital project.