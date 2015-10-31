Art inspired by rolling stones installed in John O'Groats

Image copyright Louis Dalziel Image caption Nomadic Boulders uses large stones found on a nearby beach

New artwork inspired by large rocks that roll around the seabed of the Pentland Firth have been installed at John O'Groats.

Dundee-based artists Matthew Dalziel and Louise Scullion have created the art called Nomadic Boulders.

They were commissioned as part of a project involving Highlands and Islands Enterprise to revamp John O'Groats.

HIE said the art had to be designed to withstand the forces of 100mph winds that sometimes blow through the area.

Stones believed to be 25cm to up to 100cm in diameter are moved by fierce tides in the Pentland Firth.

Nomadic Boulders uses boulders which appeared on a neighbouring beach after a storm.