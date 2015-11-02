UK's most northerly mainland cinema to open again

Image copyright Thinkstock

The UK's most northerly mainland cinema looks set for a new lease of life.

Thurso Cinema was shut down earlier this year after liquidators were called in.

It was closed once before, in 2009, but later reopened after being taken over by a businessman with backing from Highland and Island Enterprise.

Merlin Cinemas has now taken over the site and a number of the staff who were made redundant will be offered some of the 16 posts being created.

The cinema was built at a cost of £1.5m with two screens and capacity for 250 people.