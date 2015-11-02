Project to look at use of biofuels at Scottish airports

From the section

Image copyright Hitrans Image caption Jayne Westbrook has been appointed Spara 2020's project officer

The potential of offering biofuels for aircraft refuelling at Scotland's regional airports will be explored as part of a £1.8m three-year project.

Spara 2020 will also look at how to increase the use of technology and electric vehicles at the airports.

Transport body Hitrans is working with Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) and others on the project.

It will examine the trialling of biofuels for aircraft at Sweden's Karlstadt Airport.

Hial operates airports in Argyll, Dundee, the Western Isles and Orkney and Shetland.

Jayne Westbrook, a former Nairn Academy pupil and Edinburgh University graduate, has been appointed Spara 2020's project officer.

The initiative has been supported with European funding.