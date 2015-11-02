Van driver Niall Gunn dies in crash near Strathy
- 2 November 2015
Highlands & Islands
A man has died after the van he was driving crashed on the A836 near Strathy in Sutherland.
Niall Gunn, 25, from Strathy, was killed after his van left the road and went down an embankment.
Police said emergency services were alerted to the accident at about 20:51 on Sunday.
No other vehicle was involved in the incident.