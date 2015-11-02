Record crowd for city's Halloween show

From the section

Image copyright Highland Council Image caption Performers at Inverness' Halloween Show

The opening event of this year's Inverness Winter Festival had a record attendance, according to organisers Highland Council.

The city's Halloween Show drew a crowd of 18,104 people on Friday and 8,028 on Saturday. The previous record attendance was 12,000 people.

Washington Irving's classic story The Legend of Sleepy Hollow was the theme for this year's show.

The winter festival's programme of events that runs until January.