Record crowd for city's Halloween show
- 2 November 2015
- From the section Highlands & Islands
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The opening event of this year's Inverness Winter Festival had a record attendance, according to organisers Highland Council.
The city's Halloween Show drew a crowd of 18,104 people on Friday and 8,028 on Saturday. The previous record attendance was 12,000 people.
Washington Irving's classic story The Legend of Sleepy Hollow was the theme for this year's show.
The winter festival's programme of events that runs until January.