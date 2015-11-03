Stranded walkers in Rosemarkie use phones as beacons

Image copyright RNLI Image caption A golden retriever called Hugo was one of the two dogs rescued

A group of dog walkers from Edinburgh stranded by an incoming tide have been rescued after using the lights on their mobile phones to guide a lifeboat crew.

Four people and two dogs were stranded on the coastline at Rosemarkie in the Highlands as the tide came in and darkness fell at about 17:00.

Aberdeen Coastguard was alerted and Invergordon RNLI launched its lifeboat.

The lifeboat's crew got a message to the walkers to turn on the torches on the mobile phones.

A coastguard spokesman said: "It was good of them to help out in their own rescue.

"They were a little wet and cold but had kept moving around and were all fine."

Image copyright RNLI Image caption Rescued dachshund Ruby onboard the lifeboat

The RNLI said the four people and their dogs were on a visit to the Highlands from Edinburgh.

Invergordon RNLI lifeboat launched at 17:10 and went to the aid of the stranded party.

A spokesman for the lifeboat station said: "With light fading very quickly the crew instructed the stranded walkers via Aberdeen Coastguard to use the torch setting on their mobile phones to help pin point their exact location."

Two RNLI volunteers used the lifeboat's small inflatable boat to reach the rocky shoreline.

The spokesman said: "The walkers and their golden retriever Hugo and dachshund Ruby were safely taken back to the lifeboat and with no injuries, albeit a little wet and cold.

"Local coastguard teams were on hand to help the walkers and their pet companions at Fortrose harbour back onto dry land and enjoy the remainder of their holiday."

Invergordon Lifeboat coxswain Andrew Murray added: "In the light of this evening's call-out, it was a swift and well executed rescue with the stranded walkers helping out in by illuminating their location by using mobile phone lights to attract crew."