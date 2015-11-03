Clyde and Hebrides ferry process 'fair and transparent'

Image copyright Caledonian MacBrayne Image caption Caledonian MacBrayne and Serco are bidding for the ferry service contract

A panel scrutinising the tendering of the Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Services has said the first stage of the process was "fair, open and transparent".

Caledonian MacBrayne faces competition from Serco Caledonian Ferries Limited for the next contract to run the network for up to another eight years.

The tendering has been the source of a now resolved dispute between unions and CalMac and the Scottish government.

The independent panel was set up to provide assurances about the process.

Its members include representatives from Western Isles Council - Comhairle nan Eilean Siar - Argyll and Bute Council and also community councils on Tiree and Islay.

The panel's report and the Interim Invitation To Tender (ITT), which which supersedes the Initial ITT examined by the panel, have been uploaded Transport Scotland's website.

'Very useful'

Transport Minister Derek Mackay said: "From the outset, we have pledged to make this a fair, open and transparent procurement process.

"The publication of both the first report from the Independent Procurement Reference Panel and the Interim ITT underlines that commitment.

"The first report from the panel concluded that the terms of the Initial ITT process were fair, open and transparent to both bidders.

"The panel has held two meetings which have proved very useful, and further meetings are scheduled to take place to review and provide comment on both the Interim ITT and Final ITT documents."