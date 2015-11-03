Stornoway Gazette criticised on its own Twitter account

Image caption The paper was criticised on its own Twitter account - with other tweets attacking the editor

An employee at the Stornoway Gazette has posted messages on the paper's official Twitter account criticising the publication and its editor.

One tweet described the compact-format paper as a once "proud broadsheet" and another that the weekly was now "a pretty dire newspaper all round".

Another post criticised the editor of the Johnston Press-owned newspaper.

The Gazette confirmed a member of staff was behind the tweets and said it was dealing with the matter internally.

The newspaper covers news from the Western Isles.

It and members of its staff regularly appear among the winners of the annual Highlands and Islands Media Awards.