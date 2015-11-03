Highlands & Islands

Hial suspends two employees at Stornoway Airport

Two workers at Stornoway Airport in Lewis have been suspended in connection with "serious allegations", the airport's operator has said.

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) said it had taken the action following an internal investigation.

Hial said the matter had been referred to the police, adding that the suspensions did not affect the operation of the airport.

Police said officers were investigating an alleged theft.

