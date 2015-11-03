Hial suspends two employees at Stornoway Airport
- 3 November 2015
- From the section Highlands & Islands
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two workers at Stornoway Airport in Lewis have been suspended in connection with "serious allegations", the airport's operator has said.
Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) said it had taken the action following an internal investigation.
Hial said the matter had been referred to the police, adding that the suspensions did not affect the operation of the airport.
Police said officers were investigating an alleged theft.