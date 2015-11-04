New whisky festival to be held in Dornoch

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The event will feature distillery tours and tasting sessions

A new whisky festival is to be held in the Highlands.

The event will be held in Dornoch in Sutherland from 27 to 29 November and involves distilleries in Ross-shire and also Old Pulteney in Wick.

The festival will feature tours of Glen Ord, Dalmore, Balblair, Glenmorangie and Clynelish distilleries and also tasting sessions in local hotels.

It will open with a pipe band parade and dance performance in Dornoch Square on 27 November.

Dornoch Area Community Interest Company has organised the festival.

Chairwoman Jenifer Cameron said: "The tourism sector is immensely challenging so we are working hard to show all we have to offer in Dornoch as well as in the surrounding areas.

"We have a tremendous richness of whisky production in this area and we are working with our neighbouring distilleries to celebrate it.

"Our whisky festival will be a real highlight of the year and we're sure will become a popular annual event."