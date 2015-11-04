New temporary home for fire-hit Fort Augustus GP practice

Image copyright SFRS Image caption The cause of the fire was not believed to be suspicious

Fort Augustus Medical Practice has moved to the village's Telford Centre on a temporary basis following a major fire at the surgery last month.

A temporary doctors' surgery had earlier been set up in a Church of Scotland manse in Fort Augustus following the blaze on 25 October.

NHS Highland said the practice was now set up in the centre.

GP Dr Jill Skeoch has thanked the local church minister for help in offering accommodation after the fire.

Dr Skeoch said: "I'm very grateful to Rev Tabea Baader for her hospitality and allowing us to use the manse.

"It was a very generous gesture and allowed us to still care for our patients while we looked for a more permanent solution.

"I'm delighted that we're able to use upstairs in the Telford Centre and would like to thank everyone involved who has made this possible and for everyone's help since the fire at the practice."

The fire broke out in the medical centre in the morning of 25 October.

Fire crews from Inverness, Fort Augustus, Foyers and Drumnadrochit tackled the blaze. Firefighters remained on the scene for three hours.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire was not believed to be suspicious.